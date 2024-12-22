Football: Italian Serie A table

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 17 12 2 3 26 12 38

Atalanta 16 12 1 3 39 17 37

Inter Milan 15 10 4 1 40 15 34

Lazio 17 11 1 5 32 24 34

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 15 9 4 2 28 11 31

--------------------------------

Juventus 16 6 10 0 26 12 28

Bologna 16 7 7 2 23 18 28

AC Milan 16 7 5 4 25 16 26

Udinese 16 6 2 8 19 25 20

Empoli 16 4 7 5 14 16 19

Torino 17 5 4 8 17 22 19

Roma 16 4 4 8 18 23 16

Genoa 17 3 7 7 14 26 16

Lecce 17 4 4 9 11 29 16

Parma 16 3 6 7 23 28 15

Como 16 3 6 7 18 28 15

Verona 17 5 0 12 21 40 15

--------------------------------

Cagliari 16 3 5 8 15 26 14

Monza 16 1 7 8 14 21 10

Venezia 16 2 4 10 15 29 10

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

