Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 17 12 2 3 26 12 38
Atalanta 16 12 1 3 39 17 37
Inter Milan 15 10 4 1 40 15 34
Lazio 17 11 1 5 32 24 34
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 15 9 4 2 28 11 31
--------------------------------
Juventus 16 6 10 0 26 12 28
Bologna 16 7 7 2 23 18 28
AC Milan 16 7 5 4 25 16 26
Udinese 16 6 2 8 19 25 20
Empoli 16 4 7 5 14 16 19
Torino 17 5 4 8 17 22 19
Roma 16 4 4 8 18 23 16
Genoa 17 3 7 7 14 26 16
Lecce 17 4 4 9 11 29 16
Parma 16 3 6 7 23 28 15
Como 16 3 6 7 18 28 15
Verona 17 5 0 12 21 40 15
--------------------------------
Cagliari 16 3 5 8 15 26 14
Monza 16 1 7 8 14 21 10
Venezia 16 2 4 10 15 29 10
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
