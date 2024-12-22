Football: Italian Serie A Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 17 12 2 3 26 12 38
Atalanta 16 12 1 3 39 17 37
Inter Milan 15 10 4 1 40 15 34
Lazio 17 11 1 5 32 24 34
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 15 9 4 2 28 11 31
--------------------------------
Juventus 16 6 10 0 26 12 28
Bologna 16 7 7 2 23 18 28
AC Milan 16 7 5 4 25 16 26
Udinese 16 6 2 8 19 25 20
Empoli 16 4 7 5 14 16 19
Roma 17 5 4 8 23 23 19
Torino 17 5 4 8 17 22 19
Genoa 17 3 7 7 14 26 16
Lecce 17 4 4 9 11 29 16
Como 16 3 6 7 18 28 15
Parma 17 3 6 8 23 33 15
Verona 17 5 0 12 21 40 15
--------------------------------
Cagliari 16 3 5 8 15 26 14
Monza 16 1 7 8 14 21 10
Venezia 16 2 4 10 15 29 10
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
afp
Recent Stories
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table56 seconds ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership result31 minutes ago
-
France awaits appointment of new government1 hour ago
-
France awaits appointment of new government3 hours ago
-
Wind halts Vonn comeback as St Moritz super-G called off3 hours ago
-
Understated Usyk seeks recognition among boxing legends3 hours ago
-
Death toll in Nigeria food queue stampedes rises to 323 hours ago
-
Cyclone Chido death toll rises to 94 in Mozambique3 hours ago
-
Stokes out of England's Champions Trophy squad4 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 285 hours ago
-
Sweet smell of success for niche perfumes5 hours ago
-
Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat8 hours ago