Football: Italian Serie A Table
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's final match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Atalanta 17 13 1 3 42 19 40
Napoli 17 12 2 3 26 12 38
Inter Milan 15 10 4 1 40 15 34
Lazio 17 11 1 5 32 24 34
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 15 9 4 2 28 11 31
--------------------------------
Juventus 16 6 10 0 26 12 28
Bologna 16 7 7 2 23 18 28
AC Milan 16 7 5 4 25 16 26
Udinese 16 6 2 8 19 25 20
Roma 17 5 4 8 23 23 19
Empoli 17 4 7 6 16 19 19
Torino 17 5 4 8 17 22 19
Genoa 17 3 7 7 14 26 16
Lecce 17 4 4 9 11 29 16
Como 16 3 6 7 18 28 15
Parma 17 3 6 8 23 33 15
Verona 17 5 0 12 21 40 15
--------------------------------
Cagliari 17 3 5 9 16 28 14
Venezia 17 3 4 10 17 30 13
Monza 16 1 7 8 14 21 10
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
