Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 17 12 4 1 45 15 40

Atalanta 17 13 1 3 42 19 40

Napoli 17 12 2 3 26 12 38

Lazio 17 11 1 5 32 24 34

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 16 9 4 3 29 13 31

--------------------------------

Juventus 17 7 10 0 28 13 31

--------------------------------

Bologna 16 7 7 2 23 18 28

AC Milan 16 7 5 4 25 16 26

Udinese 17 7 2 8 21 26 23

Roma 17 5 4 8 23 23 19

Torino 17 5 4 8 17 22 19

Empoli 18 4 7 7 17 21 19

Genoa 18 4 7 7 16 27 19

Parma 18 4 6 8 25 34 18

Lecce 17 4 4 9 11 29 16

Como 17 3 6 8 18 30 15

Verona 17 5 0 12 21 40 15

--------------------------------

Cagliari 18 3 5 10 16 31 14

Venezia 17 3 4 10 17 30 13

Monza 18 1 7 10 16 25 10

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B