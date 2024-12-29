Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 17 12 4 1 45 15 40

Atalanta 17 13 1 3 42 19 40

Napoli 17 12 2 3 26 12 38

Lazio 17 11 1 5 32 24 34

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 16 9 4 3 29 13 31

--------------------------------

Juventus 17 7 10 0 28 13 31

--------------------------------

Bologna 16 7 7 2 23 18 28

AC Milan 16 7 5 4 25 16 26

Udinese 17 7 2 8 21 26 23

Roma 17 5 4 8 23 23 19

Torino 17 5 4 8 17 22 19

Empoli 18 4 7 7 17 21 19

Genoa 18 4 7 7 16 27 19

Parma 18 4 6 8 25 34 18

Lecce 17 4 4 9 11 29 16

Como 17 3 6 8 18 30 15

Verona 17 5 0 12 21 40 15

--------------------------------

Cagliari 18 3 5 10 16 31 14

Venezia 17 3 4 10 17 30 13

Monza 18 1 7 10 16 25 10

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at ..

De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup

2 hours ago
 Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2 ..

Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month

2 hours ago
 Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last maj ..

Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..

2 hours ago
 Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over de ..

Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues

2 hours ago
 Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish ..

Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

2 hours ago
Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

2 hours ago
 Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming re ..

Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash

3 hours ago
 Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment o ..

Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment operation

3 hours ago
 Fog hampers UK air travel

Fog hampers UK air travel

3 hours ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon ..

Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon bans aerial firing on new year ..

3 hours ago
 PML-N committed to strengthening coalition with PP ..

PML-N committed to strengthening coalition with PPP: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World