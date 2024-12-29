Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Atalanta 18 13 2 3 43 20 41

Napoli 18 13 2 3 27 12 41

Inter Milan 17 12 4 1 45 15 40

Lazio 18 11 2 5 33 25 35

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 16 9 4 3 29 13 31

--------------------------------

Juventus 17 7 10 0 28 13 31

--------------------------------

Bologna 16 7 7 2 23 18 28

AC Milan 16 7 5 4 25 16 26

Udinese 18 7 3 8 23 28 24

Torino 18 5 5 8 19 24 20

Roma 17 5 4 8 23 23 19

Empoli 18 4 7 7 17 21 19

Genoa 18 4 7 7 16 27 19

Parma 18 4 6 8 25 34 18

Lecce 17 4 4 9 11 29 16

Como 17 3 6 8 18 30 15

Verona 17 5 0 12 21 40 15

--------------------------------

Cagliari 18 3 5 10 16 31 14

Venezia 18 3 4 11 17 31 13

Monza 18 1 7 10 16 25 10

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

More Stories From World