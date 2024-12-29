Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Atalanta 18 13 2 3 43 20 41
Napoli 18 13 2 3 27 12 41
Inter Milan 17 12 4 1 45 15 40
Lazio 18 11 2 5 33 25 35
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 16 9 4 3 29 13 31
--------------------------------
Juventus 17 7 10 0 28 13 31
--------------------------------
Bologna 16 7 7 2 23 18 28
AC Milan 16 7 5 4 25 16 26
Udinese 18 7 3 8 23 28 24
Torino 18 5 5 8 19 24 20
Roma 17 5 4 8 23 23 19
Empoli 18 4 7 7 17 21 19
Genoa 18 4 7 7 16 27 19
Parma 18 4 6 8 25 34 18
Lecce 17 4 4 9 11 29 16
Como 17 3 6 8 18 30 15
Verona 17 5 0 12 21 40 15
--------------------------------
Cagliari 18 3 5 10 16 31 14
Venezia 18 3 4 11 17 31 13
Monza 18 1 7 10 16 25 10
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
