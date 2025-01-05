Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 19 14 2 3 30 12 44
Atalanta 18 13 2 3 43 20 41
Inter Milan 17 12 4 1 45 15 40
Lazio 18 11 2 5 33 25 35
--------------------------------
Juventus 18 7 11 0 30 15 32
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 18 9 5 4 31 18 32
--------------------------------
Bologna 17 7 7 3 25 21 28
AC Milan 17 7 6 4 26 17 27
Udinese 19 7 4 8 23 28 25
Roma 18 5 5 8 24 24 20
Torino 18 5 5 8 19 24 20
Empoli 19 4 8 7 18 22 20
Genoa 19 4 8 7 16 27 20
Verona 19 6 1 12 24 42 19
Parma 18 4 6 8 25 34 18
Como 18 4 6 8 20 30 18
Cagliari 19 4 5 10 18 32 17
--------------------------------
Lecce 19 4 5 10 11 31 17
Venezia 19 3 5 11 18 32 14
Monza 19 1 7 11 17 27 10
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
Recent Stories
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024
Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation
Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi appointed Director-General of Rubu’ Qarn
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 minutes ago
-
Blinken wades into political crisis with stop in South Korea5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update15 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results15 minutes ago
-
Italy's Meloni visits Trump in Florida2 hours ago
-
UK airports reopen runways after snow disruption2 hours ago
-
France holds two Algerian influencers on charges of urging violence2 hours ago
-
Major winter storm set to dump snow, disrupt travel in US3 hours ago
-
Football: Copa del Rey results3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result3 hours ago
-
Gauff beats Swiatek to inspire team USA to United Cup triumph4 hours ago