Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 19 14 2 3 30 12 44

Atalanta 18 13 2 3 43 20 41

Inter Milan 17 12 4 1 45 15 40

Lazio 18 11 2 5 33 25 35

--------------------------------

Juventus 18 7 11 0 30 15 32

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 18 9 5 4 31 18 32

--------------------------------

Bologna 17 7 7 3 25 21 28

AC Milan 17 7 6 4 26 17 27

Udinese 19 7 4 8 23 28 25

Roma 18 5 5 8 24 24 20

Torino 18 5 5 8 19 24 20

Empoli 19 4 8 7 18 22 20

Genoa 19 4 8 7 16 27 20

Verona 19 6 1 12 24 42 19

Parma 18 4 6 8 25 34 18

Como 18 4 6 8 20 30 18

Cagliari 19 4 5 10 18 32 17

--------------------------------

Lecce 19 4 5 10 11 31 17

Venezia 19 3 5 11 18 32 14

Monza 19 1 7 11 17 27 10

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Sunday Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..

40 minutes ago
 Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings togethe ..

Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Globa ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level ..

Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation

3 hours ago
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

3 hours ago
 DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

3 hours ago
 Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments i ..

Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria

3 hours ago
 UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, re ..

UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024

3 hours ago
 Austrian People's Party selects new leader, consid ..

Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation

3 hours ago
 Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi appointed Director ..

Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi appointed Director-General of Rubu’ Qarn

3 hours ago

More Stories From World