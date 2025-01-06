Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 19 14 2 3 30 12 44
Atalanta 18 13 2 3 43 20 41
Inter Milan 17 12 4 1 45 15 40
Lazio 18 11 2 5 33 25 35
--------------------------------
Juventus 18 7 11 0 30 15 32
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 18 9 5 4 31 18 32
--------------------------------
Bologna 17 7 7 3 25 21 28
AC Milan 17 7 6 4 26 17 27
Udinese 19 7 4 8 23 28 25
Torino 19 5 6 8 19 24 21
Roma 18 5 5 8 24 24 20
Empoli 19 4 8 7 18 22 20
Genoa 19 4 8 7 16 27 20
Parma 19 4 7 8 25 34 19
Verona 19 6 1 12 24 42 19
Como 18 4 6 8 20 30 18
Cagliari 19 4 5 10 18 32 17
--------------------------------
Lecce 19 4 5 10 11 31 17
Venezia 19 3 5 11 18 32 14
Monza 19 1 7 11 17 27 10
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
Recent Stories
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria
More Stories From World
-
Dozens of marine mammals found dead after Russian oil tanker spill5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 minutes ago
-
Fernandes demands more from Man Utd after draw at Liverpool5 minutes ago
-
Al Rajhi leads marathon Dakar stage as big names hit trouble45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table55 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table55 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 hour ago
-
China Harbin International Ice & Snow Festival kicks off1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results2 hours ago