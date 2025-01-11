Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 19 14 2 3 30 12 44

Atalanta 18 13 2 3 43 20 41

Inter Milan 17 12 4 1 45 15 40

Lazio 20 11 3 6 34 28 36

--------------------------------

Juventus 18 7 11 0 30 15 32

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 18 9 5 4 31 18 32

--------------------------------

Bologna 17 7 7 3 25 21 28

AC Milan 17 7 6 4 26 17 27

Udinese 19 7 4 8 23 28 25

Roma 19 6 5 8 26 24 23

Torino 19 5 6 8 19 24 21

Empoli 19 4 8 7 18 22 20

Genoa 19 4 8 7 16 27 20

Parma 19 4 7 8 25 34 19

Como 19 4 7 8 21 31 19

Verona 19 6 1 12 24 42 19

Cagliari 19 4 5 10 18 32 17

--------------------------------

Lecce 19 4 5 10 11 31 17

Venezia 19 3 5 11 18 32 14

Monza 19 1 7 11 17 27 10

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

afp

