Football: Italian Serie A table

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 19 14 2 3 30 12 44
Atalanta 19 13 3 3 43 20 42
Inter Milan 17 12 4 1 45 15 40
Lazio 20 11 3 6 34 28 36
--------------------------------
Juventus 19 7 12 0 31 16 33
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 18 9 5 4 31 18 32
--------------------------------
Bologna 17 7 7 3 25 21 28
AC Milan 18 7 7 4 27 18 28
Udinese 20 7 5 8 23 28 26
Roma 19 6 5 8 26 24 23
Genoa 20 5 8 7 17 27 23
Torino 20 5 7 8 20 25 22
Empoli 20 4 8 8 19 25 20
Lecce 20 5 5 10 14 32 20
Como 19 4 7 8 21 31 19
Verona 19 6 1 12 24 42 19
Parma 20 4 7 9 25 35 19
--------------------------------
Cagliari 20 4 6 10 19 33 18
Venezia 19 3 5 11 18 32 14
Monza 19 1 7 11 17 27 10
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
