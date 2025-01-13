Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 19 14 2 3 30 12 44
Inter Milan 18 13 4 1 46 15 43
Atalanta 19 13 3 3 43 20 42
Lazio 20 11 3 6 34 28 36
--------------------------------
Juventus 19 7 12 0 31 16 33
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 18 9 5 4 31 18 32
--------------------------------
Bologna 18 7 8 3 27 23 29
AC Milan 18 7 7 4 27 18 28
Udinese 20 7 5 8 23 28 26
Roma 20 6 6 8 28 26 24
Genoa 20 5 8 7 17 27 23
Torino 20 5 7 8 20 25 22
Empoli 20 4 8 8 19 25 20
Lecce 20 5 5 10 14 32 20
Como 19 4 7 8 21 31 19
Verona 19 6 1 12 24 42 19
Parma 20 4 7 9 25 35 19
--------------------------------
Cagliari 20 4 6 10 19 33 18
Venezia 20 3 5 12 18 33 14
Monza 19 1 7 11 17 27 10
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
