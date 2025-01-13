Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 19 14 2 3 30 12 44

Inter Milan 18 13 4 1 46 15 43

Atalanta 19 13 3 3 43 20 42

Lazio 20 11 3 6 34 28 36

--------------------------------

Juventus 19 7 12 0 31 16 33

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 18 9 5 4 31 18 32

--------------------------------

Bologna 18 7 8 3 27 23 29

AC Milan 18 7 7 4 27 18 28

Udinese 20 7 5 8 23 28 26

Roma 20 6 6 8 28 26 24

Genoa 20 5 8 7 17 27 23

Torino 20 5 7 8 20 25 22

Empoli 20 4 8 8 19 25 20

Lecce 20 5 5 10 14 32 20

Como 19 4 7 8 21 31 19

Verona 19 6 1 12 24 42 19

Parma 20 4 7 9 25 35 19

--------------------------------

Cagliari 20 4 6 10 19 33 18

Venezia 20 3 5 12 18 33 14

Monza 19 1 7 11 17 27 10

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

