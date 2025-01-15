Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 01:40 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Tuesday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 20 15 2 3 32 12 47

Inter Milan 18 13 4 1 46 15 43

Atalanta 19 13 3 3 43 20 42

Lazio 20 11 3 6 34 28 36

--------------------------------

Juventus 19 7 12 0 31 16 33

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 19 9 5 5 32 20 32

--------------------------------

AC Milan 19 8 7 4 29 19 31

Bologna 18 7 8 3 27 23 29

Udinese 20 7 5 8 23 28 26

Roma 20 6 6 8 28 26 24

Genoa 20 5 8 7 17 27 23

Torino 20 5 7 8 20 25 22

Empoli 20 4 8 8 19 25 20

Lecce 20 5 5 10 14 32 20

Parma 20 4 7 9 25 35 19

Como 20 4 7 9 22 33 19

Verona 20 6 1 13 24 44 19

--------------------------------

Cagliari 20 4 6 10 19 33 18

Venezia 20 3 5 12 18 33 14

Monza 20 2 7 11 19 28 13

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

2 hours ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

2 hours ago
 Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

2 hours ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space explora ..

Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from Cali ..

2 hours ago
 Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global clim ..

Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private s ..

UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecti ..

UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying iss ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World