Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 21 16 2 3 35 14 50

Inter Milan 20 14 5 1 51 18 47

Atalanta 22 14 4 4 48 25 46

Lazio 21 12 3 6 37 28 39

--------------------------------

Juventus 21 8 13 0 34 17 37

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 20 9 6 5 33 21 33

--------------------------------

Bologna 20 8 9 3 32 26 33

AC Milan 20 8 7 5 29 21 31

Roma 21 7 6 8 31 27 27

Udinese 21 7 5 9 24 32 26

Torino 22 6 8 8 23 26 26

Genoa 21 5 8 8 18 30 23

Como 22 5 7 10 27 36 22

Cagliari 22 5 6 11 23 36 21

Empoli 21 4 8 9 20 28 20

Parma 21 4 8 9 26 36 20

Lecce 21 5 5 11 15 36 20

--------------------------------

Verona 21 6 1 14 24 47 19

Venezia 21 3 6 12 19 34 15

Monza 21 2 7 12 20 31 13

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

11 minutes ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

26 minutes ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

1 hour ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

2 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

2 hours ago
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

2 hours ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

2 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

3 hours ago
 Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

3 hours ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

3 hours ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

3 hours ago

More Stories From World