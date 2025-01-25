Football: Italian Serie A Table
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 21 16 2 3 35 14 50
Inter Milan 20 14 5 1 51 18 47
Atalanta 22 14 4 4 48 25 46
Lazio 21 12 3 6 37 28 39
--------------------------------
Juventus 21 8 13 0 34 17 37
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 20 9 6 5 33 21 33
--------------------------------
Bologna 20 8 9 3 32 26 33
AC Milan 20 8 7 5 29 21 31
Roma 21 7 6 8 31 27 27
Udinese 21 7 5 9 24 32 26
Torino 22 6 8 8 23 26 26
Genoa 21 5 8 8 18 30 23
Como 22 5 7 10 27 36 22
Cagliari 22 5 6 11 23 36 21
Empoli 21 4 8 9 20 28 20
Parma 21 4 8 9 26 36 20
Lecce 21 5 5 11 15 36 20
--------------------------------
Verona 21 6 1 14 24 47 19
Venezia 21 3 6 12 19 34 15
Monza 21 2 7 12 20 31 13
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England, 2nd T20 score16 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results46 minutes ago
-
Brignone wins Garmisch downhill, Vonn out of luck2 hours ago
-
British Museum says partly closed after fired contractor 'shut down' IT systems2 hours ago
-
70 freed and 'deported' Palestinian prisoners reach Egypt: state-linked media2 hours ago
-
Brignone wins Garmisch downhill, Vonn out of luck2 hours ago
-
Keys stuns Sabalenka in thriller to win Australian Open2 hours ago
-
Crawford wins Kitzbuehel downhill for maiden World Cup victory, Odermatt sixth3 hours ago
-
'Best honeymoon ever': Keys hails reluctant husband-coach after Slam win3 hours ago
-
Seoul court rejects second request to extend Yoon detention3 hours ago