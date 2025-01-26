Football: Italian Serie A Table
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 22 17 2 3 37 15 53
Inter Milan 20 14 5 1 51 18 47
Atalanta 22 14 4 4 48 25 46
Lazio 21 12 3 6 37 28 39
--------------------------------
Juventus 22 8 13 1 35 19 37
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 20 9 6 5 33 21 33
--------------------------------
Bologna 20 8 9 3 32 26 33
AC Milan 20 8 7 5 29 21 31
Roma 21 7 6 8 31 27 27
Udinese 21 7 5 9 24 32 26
Torino 22 6 8 8 23 26 26
Genoa 21 5 8 8 18 30 23
Como 22 5 7 10 27 36 22
Cagliari 22 5 6 11 23 36 21
Empoli 21 4 8 9 20 28 20
Parma 21 4 8 9 26 36 20
Lecce 21 5 5 11 15 36 20
--------------------------------
Verona 21 6 1 14 24 47 19
Venezia 21 3 6 12 19 34 15
Monza 21 2 7 12 20 31 13
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
