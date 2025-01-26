Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 22 17 2 3 37 15 53

Inter Milan 20 14 5 1 51 18 47

Atalanta 22 14 4 4 48 25 46

Lazio 21 12 3 6 37 28 39

--------------------------------

Juventus 22 8 13 1 35 19 37

--------------------------------

AC Milan 21 9 7 5 32 23 34

--------------------------------

Bologna 21 8 10 3 33 27 34

Fiorentina 20 9 6 5 33 21 33

Roma 22 8 6 8 33 28 30

Torino 22 6 8 8 23 26 26

Udinese 22 7 5 10 25 34 26

Genoa 21 5 8 8 18 30 23

Como 22 5 7 10 27 36 22

Empoli 22 4 9 9 21 29 21

Cagliari 22 5 6 11 23 36 21

Lecce 21 5 5 11 15 36 20

Parma 22 4 8 10 28 39 20

--------------------------------

Verona 21 6 1 14 24 47 19

Venezia 21 3 6 12 19 34 15

Monza 21 2 7 12 20 31 13

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B