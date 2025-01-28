Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 01:40 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 22 17 2 3 37 15 53
Inter Milan 21 15 5 1 55 18 50
Atalanta 22 14 4 4 48 25 46
Lazio 22 12 3 7 38 30 39
--------------------------------
Juventus 22 8 13 1 35 19 37
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 21 10 6 5 35 22 36
--------------------------------
AC Milan 21 9 7 5 32 23 34
Bologna 21 8 10 3 33 27 34
Roma 22 8 6 8 33 28 30
Torino 22 6 8 8 23 26 26
Udinese 22 7 5 10 25 34 26
Genoa 21 5 8 8 18 30 23
Como 22 5 7 10 27 36 22
Empoli 22 4 9 9 21 29 21
Cagliari 22 5 6 11 23 36 21
Parma 22 4 8 10 28 39 20
Verona 22 6 2 14 25 48 20
--------------------------------
Lecce 22 5 5 12 15 40 20
Venezia 22 3 7 12 20 35 16
Monza 21 2 7 12 20 31 13
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
