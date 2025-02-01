Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 10:40 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 22 17 2 3 37 15 53
Inter Milan 21 15 5 1 55 18 50
Atalanta 22 14 4 4 48 25 46
Lazio 22 12 3 7 38 30 39
--------------------------------
Juventus 22 8 13 1 35 19 37
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 21 10 6 5 35 22 36
--------------------------------
AC Milan 21 9 7 5 32 23 34
Bologna 21 8 10 3 33 27 34
Roma 22 8 6 8 33 28 30
Udinese 23 8 5 10 28 36 29
Torino 22 6 8 8 23 26 26
Genoa 22 6 8 8 20 30 26
Verona 23 7 2 14 26 48 23
Lecce 23 6 5 15 16 40 23
Como 22 5 7 10 27 36 22
Empoli 22 4 9 9 21 29 21
Cagliari 22 5 6 11 23 36 21
--------------------------------
Parma 23 4 8 11 29 42 20
Venezia 23 3 7 13 22 38 16
Monza 23 2 7 14 20 34 13
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
afp
Recent Stories
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table21 seconds ago
-
Trump says Venezuela to accept deported migrants, including gang members26 seconds ago
-
Jones hat-trick secures Scots opening Six Nations win over Italy29 seconds ago
-
Carbon monoxide gadget banned from cycling38 seconds ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results10 minutes ago
-
Gazans voice 'indescribable joy' as prisoners released in Khan Yunis11 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results31 minutes ago
-
Wood hits hat-trick as flying Forest thrash Brighton 7-041 minutes ago
-
One dead in blast at Ukraine army recruitment centre: police50 minutes ago
-
US Democrats look for a roadmap, new leader to take on Trump2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results2 hours ago
-
Serbia protesters mark three-months since roof collapse with mass rally2 hours ago