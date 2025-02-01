Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 22 17 2 3 37 15 53

Inter Milan 21 15 5 1 55 18 50

Atalanta 22 14 4 4 48 25 46

Lazio 22 12 3 7 38 30 39

--------------------------------

Juventus 22 8 13 1 35 19 37

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 21 10 6 5 35 22 36

--------------------------------

AC Milan 21 9 7 5 32 23 34

Bologna 21 8 10 3 33 27 34

Roma 22 8 6 8 33 28 30

Udinese 23 8 5 10 28 36 29

Torino 22 6 8 8 23 26 26

Genoa 22 6 8 8 20 30 26

Verona 23 7 2 14 26 48 23

Lecce 23 6 5 15 16 40 23

Como 22 5 7 10 27 36 22

Empoli 22 4 9 9 21 29 21

Cagliari 22 5 6 11 23 36 21

--------------------------------

Parma 23 4 8 11 29 42 20

Venezia 23 3 7 13 22 38 16

Monza 23 2 7 14 20 34 13

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

afp

Recent Stories

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary ..

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

26 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem A ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain

40 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra

1 hour ago
 Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drillin ..

Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..

2 hours ago
 Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

2 hours ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

6 hours ago
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

6 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

6 hours ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

6 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

7 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

7 hours ago
 Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

7 hours ago

More Stories From World