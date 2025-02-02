Football: Italian Serie A table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 22 17 2 3 37 15 53

Inter Milan 21 15 5 1 55 18 50

Atalanta 23 14 5 4 49 26 47

Lazio 22 12 3 7 38 30 39

--------------------------------

Juventus 22 8 13 1 35 19 37

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 21 10 6 5 35 22 36

--------------------------------

AC Milan 21 9 7 5 32 23 34

Bologna 21 8 10 3 33 27 34

Roma 22 8 6 8 33 28 30

Udinese 23 8 5 10 28 36 29

Torino 23 6 9 8 24 27 27

Genoa 22 6 8 8 20 30 26

Verona 23 7 2 14 26 48 23

Lecce 23 6 5 15 16 40 23

Como 22 5 7 10 27 36 22

Empoli 22 4 9 9 21 29 21

Cagliari 22 5 6 11 23 36 21

--------------------------------

Parma 23 4 8 11 29 42 20

Venezia 23 3 7 13 22 38 16

Monza 23 2 7 14 20 34 13

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B