Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 22 17 2 3 37 15 53
Inter Milan 21 15 5 1 55 18 50
Atalanta 23 14 5 4 49 26 47
Lazio 22 12 3 7 38 30 39
--------------------------------
Juventus 22 8 13 1 35 19 37
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 21 10 6 5 35 22 36
--------------------------------
AC Milan 21 9 7 5 32 23 34
Bologna 21 8 10 3 33 27 34
Roma 22 8 6 8 33 28 30
Udinese 23 8 5 10 28 36 29
Torino 23 6 9 8 24 27 27
Genoa 22 6 8 8 20 30 26
Verona 23 7 2 14 26 48 23
Lecce 23 6 5 15 16 40 23
Como 22 5 7 10 27 36 22
Empoli 22 4 9 9 21 29 21
Cagliari 22 5 6 11 23 36 21
--------------------------------
Parma 23 4 8 11 29 42 20
Venezia 23 3 7 13 22 38 16
Monza 23 2 7 14 20 34 13
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
Recent Stories
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
UAE hosts seminar on 'European Union Sanctions and Enhancing Cooperation to Stre ..
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update15 minutes ago
-
Serbia protesters mark three months since deadly roof collapse15 minutes ago
-
Slot relief as leaders Liverpool ride their luck to beat Bournemouth15 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Montpellier ATP results25 minutes ago
-
Salah takes Liverpool nine clear, Forest hit Brighton for seven35 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results55 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table55 minutes ago
-
Salah takes Liverpool nine clear, Forest hit Brighton for seven1 hour ago
-
Bayern survive late Kiel fightback to go nine points clear1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 hour ago
-
Scots held nerve to beat Italy, says satisfied Townsend1 hour ago