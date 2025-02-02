Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 22 17 2 3 37 15 53

Inter Milan 21 15 5 1 55 18 50

Atalanta 23 14 5 4 49 26 47

Juventus 23 9 13 1 39 20 40

--------------------------------

Lazio 22 12 3 7 38 30 39

--------------------------------

Bologna 22 9 10 3 35 27 37

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 21 10 6 5 35 22 36

AC Milan 21 9 7 5 32 23 34

Roma 22 8 6 8 33 28 30

Udinese 23 8 5 10 28 36 29

Torino 23 6 9 8 24 27 27

Genoa 22 6 8 8 20 30 26

Verona 23 7 2 14 26 48 23

Lecce 23 6 5 15 16 40 23

Como 23 5 7 11 27 38 22

Cagliari 22 5 6 11 23 36 21

Empoli 23 4 9 10 22 33 21

--------------------------------

Parma 23 4 8 11 29 42 20

Venezia 23 3 7 13 22 38 16

Monza 23 2 7 14 20 34 13

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

Recent Stories

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter ..

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..

2 hours ago
 Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation ..

Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24

2 hours ago
 UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in ..

UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, gene ..

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ init ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative

3 hours ago
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduatio ..

UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort

3 hours ago
 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

3 hours ago
 TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight import ..

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment

4 hours ago
 Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustai ..

Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plan ..

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans

5 hours ago
 UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

6 hours ago

More Stories From World