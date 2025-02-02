Football: Italian Serie A Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 22 17 2 3 37 15 53
Inter Milan 21 15 5 1 55 18 50
Atalanta 23 14 5 4 49 26 47
Juventus 23 9 13 1 39 20 40
--------------------------------
Lazio 22 12 3 7 38 30 39
--------------------------------
Bologna 22 9 10 3 35 27 37
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 21 10 6 5 35 22 36
AC Milan 21 9 7 5 32 23 34
Roma 22 8 6 8 33 28 30
Udinese 23 8 5 10 28 36 29
Torino 23 6 9 8 24 27 27
Genoa 22 6 8 8 20 30 26
Verona 23 7 2 14 26 48 23
Lecce 23 6 5 15 16 40 23
Como 23 5 7 11 27 38 22
Cagliari 22 5 6 11 23 36 21
Empoli 23 4 9 10 22 33 21
--------------------------------
Parma 23 4 8 11 29 42 20
Venezia 23 3 7 13 22 38 16
Monza 23 2 7 14 20 34 13
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
