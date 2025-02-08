Football: Italian Serie A Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 23 17 3 3 38 16 54
Inter Milan 23 15 6 2 56 22 51
Atalanta 24 15 5 4 54 26 50
Juventus 24 10 13 1 41 21 43
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 23 12 6 5 40 23 42
--------------------------------
Lazio 23 13 3 7 40 31 42
--------------------------------
Bologna 22 9 10 3 35 27 37
AC Milan 22 9 8 5 33 24 35
Roma 23 8 7 8 34 29 31
Udinese 23 8 5 10 28 36 29
Torino 23 6 9 8 24 27 27
Genoa 23 6 8 9 21 32 26
Lecce 23 6 5 15 16 40 23
Verona 24 7 2 15 26 53 23
Como 24 5 7 12 28 40 22
Cagliari 23 5 6 12 24 38 21
Empoli 23 4 9 10 22 33 21
--------------------------------
Parma 23 4 8 11 29 42 20
Venezia 23 3 7 13 22 38 16
Monza 23 2 7 14 20 34 13
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 hour ago
-
Washington ready to welcome 'persecuted South African farmers'1 hour ago
-
De Bruyne spares Man City blushes at Leyton Orient1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results1 hour ago
-
'Mini dream come true' as Bencic wins first title since becoming mother1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Rotterdam ATP results1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 hour ago
-
Italy hand sorry Wales another dismal defeat in Six Nations1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship table1 hour ago
-
Leverkusen lose ground on Bayern with Wolfsburg stalemate1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: Scotland v Ireland Six Nations teams1 hour ago