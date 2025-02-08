Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 23 17 3 3 38 16 54

Inter Milan 23 15 6 2 56 22 51

Atalanta 24 15 5 4 54 26 50

Juventus 24 10 13 1 41 21 43

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 23 12 6 5 40 23 42

--------------------------------

Lazio 23 13 3 7 40 31 42

--------------------------------

Bologna 22 9 10 3 35 27 37

AC Milan 22 9 8 5 33 24 35

Roma 23 8 7 8 34 29 31

Udinese 23 8 5 10 28 36 29

Torino 23 6 9 8 24 27 27

Genoa 23 6 8 9 21 32 26

Lecce 23 6 5 15 16 40 23

Verona 24 7 2 15 26 53 23

Como 24 5 7 12 28 40 22

Cagliari 23 5 6 12 24 38 21

Empoli 23 4 9 10 22 33 21

--------------------------------

Parma 23 4 8 11 29 42 20

Venezia 23 3 7 13 22 38 16

Monza 23 2 7 14 20 34 13

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B