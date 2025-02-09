Football: Italian Serie A Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 10:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 23 17 3 3 38 16 54
Inter Milan 23 15 6 2 56 22 51
Atalanta 24 15 5 4 54 26 50
Lazio 24 14 3 7 45 32 45
--------------------------------
Juventus 24 10 13 1 41 21 43
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 23 12 6 5 40 23 42
--------------------------------
AC Milan 23 10 8 5 35 24 38
Bologna 22 9 10 3 35 27 37
Roma 24 9 7 8 35 29 34
Udinese 23 8 5 10 28 36 29
Torino 24 6 10 8 25 28 28
Genoa 24 6 9 9 22 33 27
Cagliari 24 6 6 12 26 39 24
Lecce 23 6 5 15 16 40 23
Verona 24 7 2 15 26 53 23
Como 24 5 7 12 28 40 22
Empoli 24 4 9 11 22 34 21
--------------------------------
Parma 24 4 8 12 30 44 20
Venezia 24 3 7 14 22 39 16
Monza 24 2 7 15 21 39 13
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
