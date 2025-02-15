Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 24 17 4 3 39 17 55

Inter Milan 24 16 6 2 58 23 54

Atalanta 25 15 6 4 54 26 51

Lazio 24 14 3 7 45 32 45

--------------------------------

Juventus 24 10 13 1 41 21 43

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 24 12 6 6 41 25 42

--------------------------------

Bologna 24 10 11 3 38 29 41

AC Milan 23 10 8 5 35 24 38

Roma 24 9 7 8 35 29 34

Udinese 24 8 6 10 29 37 30

Torino 25 6 10 9 27 31 28

Genoa 24 6 9 9 22 33 27

Cagliari 25 6 7 12 26 39 26

Lecce 24 6 6 15 18 41 24

Verona 24 7 2 15 26 53 23

Como 24 5 7 12 28 40 22

Empoli 24 4 9 11 22 35 21

--------------------------------

Parma 24 4 8 12 30 44 20

Venezia 24 3 7 14 22 39 16

Monza 24 2 7 15 21 39 13

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B