Football: Italian Serie A Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 25 17 5 3 41 19 56
Inter Milan 24 16 6 2 58 23 54
Atalanta 25 15 6 4 54 26 51
Lazio 25 14 4 7 47 34 46
--------------------------------
Juventus 24 10 13 1 41 21 43
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 25 12 6 7 41 27 42
--------------------------------
AC Milan 24 11 8 5 36 24 41
Bologna 24 10 11 3 38 29 41
Roma 24 9 7 8 35 29 34
Udinese 25 9 6 10 32 37 33
Torino 25 6 10 9 27 31 28
Genoa 24 6 9 9 22 33 27
Como 25 6 7 12 30 40 25
Cagliari 25 6 7 12 26 39 25
Lecce 25 6 7 12 18 41 25
Verona 25 7 2 16 26 54 23
Empoli 25 4 9 12 22 38 21
--------------------------------
Parma 24 4 8 12 30 44 20
Venezia 24 3 7 14 22 39 16
Monza 25 2 8 15 21 39 14
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
