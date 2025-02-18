Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 25 17 5 3 41 19 56

Inter Milan 25 16 6 3 58 24 54

Atalanta 25 15 6 4 54 26 51

Juventus 25 11 13 1 42 21 46

--------------------------------

Lazio 25 14 4 7 47 34 46

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 25 12 6 7 41 27 42

--------------------------------

AC Milan 24 11 8 5 36 24 41

Bologna 24 10 11 3 38 29 41

Roma 25 10 7 8 36 29 37

Udinese 25 9 6 10 32 37 33

Torino 25 6 10 9 27 31 28

Genoa 24 6 9 9 22 33 27

Como 25 6 7 12 30 40 25

Cagliari 25 6 7 12 26 39 25

Lecce 25 6 7 12 18 41 25

Verona 25 7 2 16 26 54 23

Empoli 25 4 9 12 22 38 21

--------------------------------

Parma 25 4 8 13 30 45 20

Venezia 24 3 7 14 22 39 16

Monza 25 2 8 15 21 39 14

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

afp

