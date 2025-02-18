Football: Italian Serie A Table
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 25 17 5 3 41 19 56
Inter Milan 25 16 6 3 58 24 54
Atalanta 25 15 6 4 54 26 51
Juventus 25 11 13 1 42 21 46
--------------------------------
Lazio 25 14 4 7 47 34 46
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 25 12 6 7 41 27 42
--------------------------------
AC Milan 24 11 8 5 36 24 41
Bologna 24 10 11 3 38 29 41
Roma 25 10 7 8 36 29 37
Udinese 25 9 6 10 32 37 33
Genoa 25 7 9 9 24 33 30
Torino 25 6 10 9 27 31 28
Como 25 6 7 12 30 40 25
Cagliari 25 6 7 12 26 39 25
Lecce 25 6 7 12 18 41 25
Verona 25 7 2 16 26 54 23
Empoli 25 4 9 12 22 38 21
--------------------------------
Parma 25 4 8 13 30 45 20
Venezia 25 3 7 15 22 41 16
Monza 25 2 8 15 21 39 14
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
