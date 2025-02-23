Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 26 17 6 3 59 24 57

Napoli 26 17 5 4 42 21 56

Atalanta 25 15 6 4 54 26 51

Lazio 26 14 5 7 47 34 47

--------------------------------

Juventus 25 11 13 1 42 21 46

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 25 12 6 7 41 27 42

--------------------------------

AC Milan 25 11 8 6 37 26 41

Bologna 25 10 11 4 38 31 41

Roma 25 10 7 8 36 29 37

Udinese 26 10 6 10 33 37 36

Torino 26 7 10 9 29 32 31

Genoa 26 7 9 10 24 34 30

Como 26 7 7 12 32 41 28

Cagliari 25 6 7 12 26 39 25

Lecce 26 6 7 13 18 42 25

Verona 25 7 2 16 26 54 23

Parma 26 5 8 13 32 45 23

--------------------------------

Empoli 25 4 9 12 22 38 21

Venezia 26 3 8 15 22 41 17

Monza 25 2 8 15 21 39 14

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

