Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 10:10 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 26 17 6 3 59 24 57
Napoli 26 17 5 4 42 21 56
Atalanta 27 16 7 4 59 26 55
Juventus 26 12 13 1 43 21 49
--------------------------------
Lazio 26 14 5 7 47 34 47
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 27 13 6 8 42 28 45
--------------------------------
AC Milan 25 11 8 6 37 26 41
Bologna 25 10 11 4 38 31 41
Roma 26 11 7 8 40 29 40
Udinese 26 10 6 10 33 37 36
Torino 26 7 10 9 29 32 31
Genoa 26 7 9 10 24 34 30
Como 26 7 7 12 32 41 28
Verona 26 8 2 16 27 54 26
Cagliari 26 6 7 13 26 40 25
Lecce 27 6 7 14 18 43 25
Parma 26 5 8 13 32 45 23
--------------------------------
Empoli 26 4 9 13 22 43 21
Venezia 27 3 9 15 22 41 18
Monza 26 2 8 16 21 43 14
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
