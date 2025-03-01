Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 26 17 6 3 59 24 57

Napoli 26 17 5 4 42 21 56

Atalanta 27 16 7 4 59 26 55

Juventus 26 12 13 1 43 21 49

--------------------------------

Lazio 26 14 5 7 47 34 47

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 27 13 6 8 42 28 45

--------------------------------

AC Milan 25 11 8 6 37 26 41

Bologna 25 10 11 4 38 31 41

Roma 26 11 7 8 40 29 40

Udinese 26 10 6 10 33 37 36

Torino 26 7 10 9 29 32 31

Genoa 26 7 9 10 24 34 30

Como 26 7 7 12 32 41 28

Verona 26 8 2 16 27 54 26

Cagliari 26 6 7 13 26 40 25

Lecce 27 6 7 14 18 43 25

Parma 26 5 8 13 32 45 23

--------------------------------

Empoli 26 4 9 13 22 43 21

Venezia 27 3 9 15 22 41 18

Monza 26 2 8 16 21 43 14

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

More Stories From World