Football: Italian Serie A Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 27 17 7 3 60 25 58
Napoli 27 17 6 4 43 22 57
Atalanta 27 16 7 4 59 26 55
Juventus 26 12 13 1 43 21 49
--------------------------------
Lazio 26 14 5 7 47 34 47
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 27 13 6 8 42 28 45
--------------------------------
AC Milan 25 11 8 6 37 26 41
Bologna 25 10 11 4 38 31 41
Roma 26 11 7 8 40 29 40
Udinese 26 10 6 10 33 37 36
Torino 26 7 10 9 29 32 31
Genoa 26 7 9 10 24 34 30
Como 26 7 7 12 32 41 28
Verona 26 8 2 16 27 54 26
Cagliari 26 6 7 13 26 40 25
Lecce 27 6 7 14 18 43 25
Parma 26 5 8 13 32 45 23
--------------------------------
Empoli 26 4 9 13 22 43 21
Venezia 27 3 9 15 22 41 18
Monza 26 2 8 16 21 43 14
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
Recent Stories
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 minutes ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results15 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for UN Security Council reform, more transparency in its subsidiary bodies45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship results2 hours ago