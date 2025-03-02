Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 27 17 7 3 60 25 58

Napoli 27 17 6 4 43 22 57

Atalanta 27 16 7 4 59 26 55

Juventus 26 12 13 1 43 21 49

--------------------------------

Lazio 26 14 5 7 47 34 47

--------------------------------

Bologna 27 12 11 4 42 33 47

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 27 13 6 8 42 28 45

AC Milan 26 11 8 7 38 28 41

Roma 26 11 7 8 40 29 40

Udinese 27 11 6 10 34 37 39

Torino 27 8 10 9 31 32 34

Genoa 27 7 10 10 25 35 31

Como 26 7 7 12 32 41 28

Verona 26 8 2 16 27 54 26

Cagliari 27 6 7 14 27 42 25

Lecce 27 6 7 14 18 43 25

Parma 27 5 8 14 32 46 23

--------------------------------

Empoli 27 4 10 13 23 44 22

Venezia 27 3 9 15 22 41 18

Monza 27 2 8 17 21 45 14

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

More Stories From World