Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 27 17 7 3 60 25 58
Napoli 27 17 6 4 43 22 57
Atalanta 27 16 7 4 59 26 55
Juventus 26 12 13 1 43 21 49
--------------------------------
Lazio 26 14 5 7 47 34 47
--------------------------------
Bologna 27 12 11 4 42 33 47
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 27 13 6 8 42 28 45
Roma 27 12 7 8 42 30 43
AC Milan 26 11 8 7 38 28 41
Udinese 27 11 6 10 34 37 39
Torino 27 8 10 9 31 32 34
Genoa 27 7 10 10 25 35 31
Como 27 7 7 13 33 43 28
Verona 26 8 2 16 27 54 26
Cagliari 27 6 7 14 27 42 25
Lecce 27 6 7 14 18 43 25
Parma 27 5 8 14 32 46 23
--------------------------------
Empoli 27 4 10 13 23 44 22
Venezia 27 3 9 15 22 41 18
Monza 27 2 8 17 21 45 14
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
