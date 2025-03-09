Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 28 18 7 3 63 27 61

Napoli 27 17 6 4 43 22 57

Atalanta 27 16 7 4 59 26 55

Juventus 27 13 13 1 45 21 52

--------------------------------

Lazio 27 15 5 7 49 35 50

--------------------------------

Bologna 28 13 11 4 44 34 50

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 27 13 6 8 42 28 45

AC Milan 28 12 8 8 42 32 44

Roma 27 12 7 8 42 30 43

Udinese 27 11 6 10 34 37 39

Torino 28 8 11 9 33 34 35

Genoa 28 7 11 10 26 36 32

Como 28 7 8 13 34 44 29

Cagliari 28 6 8 14 28 43 26

Verona 28 8 2 18 28 58 26

Lecce 28 6 7 15 20 46 25

Parma 28 5 9 14 34 48 24

--------------------------------

Empoli 27 4 10 13 23 44 22

Venezia 28 3 10 15 23 42 19

Monza 28 2 8 18 23 48 14

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B