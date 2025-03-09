Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 10:00 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 28 18 7 3 63 27 61
Napoli 27 17 6 4 43 22 57
Atalanta 27 16 7 4 59 26 55
Juventus 27 13 13 1 45 21 52
--------------------------------
Lazio 27 15 5 7 49 35 50
--------------------------------
Bologna 28 13 11 4 44 34 50
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 27 13 6 8 42 28 45
AC Milan 28 12 8 8 42 32 44
Roma 27 12 7 8 42 30 43
Udinese 27 11 6 10 34 37 39
Torino 28 8 11 9 33 34 35
Genoa 28 7 11 10 26 36 32
Como 28 7 8 13 34 44 29
Cagliari 28 6 8 14 28 43 26
Verona 28 8 2 18 28 58 26
Lecce 28 6 7 15 20 46 25
Parma 28 5 9 14 34 48 24
--------------------------------
Empoli 27 4 10 13 23 44 22
Venezia 28 3 10 15 23 42 19
Monza 28 2 8 18 23 48 14
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
