Football: Italian Serie A table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 29 19 7 3 65 27 64

Napoli 29 18 7 4 45 23 61

Atalanta 29 17 7 5 63 28 58

Bologna 30 15 11 4 50 34 56

--------------------------------

Juventus 30 14 13 3 46 28 55

--------------------------------

Lazio 29 15 6 8 50 41 51

--------------------------------

Roma 29 14 7 8 44 30 49

Fiorentina 29 14 6 9 46 30 48

AC Milan 29 13 8 8 44 33 47

Udinese 29 11 7 11 35 39 40

Torino 29 9 11 9 34 34 38

Genoa 30 8 11 11 28 38 35

Como 30 7 9 14 36 47 30

Verona 29 9 2 18 29 58 29

Cagliari 29 6 8 15 28 44 26

Lecce 29 6 7 16 21 48 25

Parma 29 5 10 14 35 49 25

--------------------------------

Empoli 30 4 11 15 24 47 23

Venezia 30 3 11 16 23 43 20

Monza 29 2 9 18 24 49 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B