Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 29 19 7 3 65 27 64
Napoli 29 18 7 4 45 23 61
Atalanta 29 17 7 5 63 28 58
Bologna 30 15 11 4 50 34 56
--------------------------------
Juventus 30 14 13 3 46 28 55
--------------------------------
Lazio 29 15 6 8 50 41 51
--------------------------------
Roma 29 14 7 8 44 30 49
Fiorentina 29 14 6 9 46 30 48
AC Milan 29 13 8 8 44 33 47
Udinese 29 11 7 11 35 39 40
Torino 29 9 11 9 34 34 38
Genoa 30 8 11 11 28 38 35
Como 30 7 9 14 36 47 30
Verona 29 9 2 18 29 58 29
Cagliari 29 6 8 15 28 44 26
Lecce 29 6 7 16 21 48 25
Parma 29 5 10 14 35 49 25
--------------------------------
Empoli 30 4 11 15 24 47 23
Venezia 30 3 11 16 23 43 20
Monza 29 2 9 18 24 49 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
Recent Stories
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..
Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan
More Stories From World
-
Global aid effort begins for Myanmar quake relief6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings6 minutes ago
-
Tudor's Juve beat Genoa to relaunch Champions League bid6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update16 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results16 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table16 minutes ago
-
More than 1,600 reported killed in Myanmar quake, as UN backs rescue efforts: UN26 minutes ago
-
Bayern survive St. Pauli scare to stay on course for Bundesligsa title26 minutes ago
-
More than 1,600 reported killed in Myanmar quake, as UN backs rescue efforts: UN26 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table36 minutes ago