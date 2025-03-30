Football: Italian Serie A Table
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 29 19 7 3 65 27 64
Napoli 29 18 7 4 45 23 61
Atalanta 29 17 7 5 63 28 58
Bologna 30 15 11 4 50 34 56
--------------------------------
Juventus 30 14 13 3 46 28 55
--------------------------------
Roma 30 15 7 8 45 30 52
--------------------------------
Lazio 29 15 6 8 50 41 51
Fiorentina 29 14 6 9 46 30 48
AC Milan 29 13 8 8 44 33 47
Udinese 29 11 7 11 35 39 40
Torino 29 9 11 9 34 34 38
Genoa 30 8 11 11 28 38 35
Como 30 7 9 14 36 47 30
Verona 29 9 2 18 29 58 29
Cagliari 30 7 8 15 31 44 29
Parma 29 5 10 14 35 49 25
Lecce 30 6 7 17 21 49 25
--------------------------------
Empoli 30 4 11 15 24 47 23
Venezia 30 3 11 16 23 43 20
Monza 30 2 9 19 24 52 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
afp
