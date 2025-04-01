Football: Italian Serie A Table
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 30 20 7 3 67 28 67
Napoli 30 19 7 4 47 24 64
Atalanta 30 17 7 6 63 29 58
Bologna 30 15 11 4 50 34 56
--------------------------------
Juventus 30 14 13 3 46 28 55
--------------------------------
Roma 30 15 7 8 45 30 52
--------------------------------
Lazio 29 15 6 8 50 41 51
Fiorentina 30 15 6 9 47 30 51
AC Milan 30 13 8 9 45 35 47
Udinese 30 11 7 12 36 41 40
Torino 29 9 11 9 34 34 38
Genoa 30 8 11 11 28 38 35
Como 30 7 9 14 36 47 30
Verona 30 9 3 18 29 58 30
Cagliari 30 7 8 15 31 44 29
Parma 30 5 11 14 35 49 26
Lecce 30 6 7 17 21 49 25
--------------------------------
Empoli 30 4 11 15 24 47 23
Venezia 30 3 11 16 23 43 20
Monza 30 2 9 19 24 52 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
