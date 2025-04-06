Football: Italian Serie A table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 31 20 8 3 69 30 68

Napoli 30 19 7 4 47 24 64

Atalanta 30 17 7 6 63 29 58

Bologna 30 15 11 4 50 34 56

--------------------------------

Juventus 30 14 13 3 46 28 55

--------------------------------

Roma 30 15 7 8 45 30 52

--------------------------------

Lazio 30 15 7 8 51 42 52

Fiorentina 31 15 7 9 49 32 52

AC Milan 31 13 9 9 47 37 48

Udinese 31 11 7 13 36 42 40

Torino 30 9 12 9 35 35 39

Genoa 31 9 11 11 29 38 38

Como 31 8 9 14 39 48 33

Verona 30 9 3 18 29 58 30

Cagliari 30 7 8 15 31 44 29

Parma 31 5 12 14 37 51 27

Lecce 30 6 7 17 21 49 25

--------------------------------

Empoli 30 4 11 15 24 47 23

Venezia 30 3 11 16 23 43 20

Monza 31 2 9 20 25 55 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B