Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 31 20 8 3 69 30 68

Napoli 30 19 7 4 47 24 64

Atalanta 30 17 7 6 63 29 58

Bologna 30 15 11 4 50 34 56

--------------------------------

Juventus 30 14 13 3 46 28 55

--------------------------------

Roma 30 15 7 8 45 30 52

--------------------------------

Lazio 30 15 7 8 51 42 52

Fiorentina 31 15 7 9 49 32 52

AC Milan 31 13 9 9 47 37 48

Udinese 31 11 7 13 36 42 40

Torino 30 9 12 9 35 35 39

Genoa 31 9 11 11 29 38 38

Como 31 8 9 14 39 48 33

Verona 30 9 3 18 29 58 30

Cagliari 30 7 8 15 31 44 29

Parma 31 5 12 14 37 51 27

Lecce 31 6 8 17 22 50 26

--------------------------------

Empoli 30 4 11 15 24 47 23

Venezia 31 3 12 16 24 44 21

Monza 31 2 9 20 25 55 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

Recent Stories

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai ..

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity

29 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow ..

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers

59 minutes ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campai ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..

1 hour ago
 Building sustainable world-class health system ens ..

Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..

2 hours ago
 UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatm ..

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

2 hours ago
UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

4 hours ago
 Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring ..

Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..

4 hours ago
 Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbrea ..

Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World