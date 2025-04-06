Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 31 20 8 3 69 30 68
Napoli 30 19 7 4 47 24 64
Atalanta 30 17 7 6 63 29 58
Bologna 30 15 11 4 50 34 56
--------------------------------
Juventus 30 14 13 3 46 28 55
--------------------------------
Roma 30 15 7 8 45 30 52
--------------------------------
Lazio 30 15 7 8 51 42 52
Fiorentina 31 15 7 9 49 32 52
AC Milan 31 13 9 9 47 37 48
Udinese 31 11 7 13 36 42 40
Torino 30 9 12 9 35 35 39
Genoa 31 9 11 11 29 38 38
Como 31 8 9 14 39 48 33
Verona 30 9 3 18 29 58 30
Cagliari 30 7 8 15 31 44 29
Parma 31 5 12 14 37 51 27
Lecce 31 6 8 17 22 50 26
--------------------------------
Empoli 30 4 11 15 24 47 23
Venezia 31 3 12 16 24 44 21
Monza 31 2 9 20 25 55 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
