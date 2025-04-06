Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 10:00 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's 1300GMT kick-offs (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 31 20 8 3 69 30 68
Napoli 30 19 7 4 47 24 64
Atalanta 30 17 7 6 63 29 58
Bologna 30 15 11 4 50 34 56
--------------------------------
Juventus 30 14 13 3 46 28 55
--------------------------------
Roma 30 15 7 8 45 30 52
--------------------------------
Lazio 30 15 7 8 51 42 52
Fiorentina 31 15 7 9 49 32 52
AC Milan 31 13 9 9 47 37 48
Torino 31 9 13 9 36 36 40
Udinese 31 11 7 13 36 42 40
Genoa 31 9 11 11 29 38 38
Como 31 8 9 14 39 48 33
Verona 31 9 4 18 30 59 31
Cagliari 31 7 9 15 31 44 30
Parma 31 5 12 14 37 51 27
Lecce 31 6 8 17 22 50 26
--------------------------------
Empoli 31 4 12 15 24 47 24
Venezia 31 3 12 16 24 44 21
Monza 31 2 9 20 25 55 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
Recent Stories
UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..
Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm
UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship
EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy
MoHAP celebrates World Health Day
RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched
FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent
AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..
Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils
Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide
Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results6 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results -- collated6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table6 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results4 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table4 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table4 hours ago
-
Vietnam seeks US tariff delay as economic growth slows in first quarter4 hours ago
-
Le Pen invokes Martin Luther King ahead of far-right Paris rally4 hours ago
-
Zelensky says attacks 'increasing' as 2 killed in missile and drone attacks4 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results4 hours ago