Football: Italian Serie A table

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 31 20 8 3 69 30 68

Napoli 30 19 7 4 47 24 64

Atalanta 31 17 7 7 63 30 58

Bologna 30 15 11 4 50 34 56

--------------------------------

Juventus 31 14 14 3 47 29 56

--------------------------------

Lazio 31 16 7 8 52 42 55

--------------------------------

Roma 31 15 8 8 46 31 53

Fiorentina 31 15 7 9 49 32 52

AC Milan 31 13 9 9 47 37 48

Torino 31 9 13 9 36 36 40

Udinese 31 11 7 13 36 42 40

Genoa 31 9 11 11 29 38 38

Como 31 8 9 14 39 48 33

Verona 31 9 4 18 30 59 31

Cagliari 31 7 9 15 31 44 30

Parma 31 5 12 14 37 51 27

Lecce 31 6 8 17 22 50 26

--------------------------------

Empoli 31 4 12 15 24 47 24

Venezia 31 3 12 16 24 44 21

Monza 31 2 9 20 25 55 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

