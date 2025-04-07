Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 31 20 8 3 69 30 68
Napoli 30 19 7 4 47 24 64
Atalanta 31 17 7 7 63 30 58
Bologna 30 15 11 4 50 34 56
--------------------------------
Juventus 31 14 14 3 47 29 56
--------------------------------
Lazio 31 16 7 8 52 42 55
--------------------------------
Roma 31 15 8 8 46 31 53
Fiorentina 31 15 7 9 49 32 52
AC Milan 31 13 9 9 47 37 48
Torino 31 9 13 9 36 36 40
Udinese 31 11 7 13 36 42 40
Genoa 31 9 11 11 29 38 38
Como 31 8 9 14 39 48 33
Verona 31 9 4 18 30 59 31
Cagliari 31 7 9 15 31 44 30
Parma 31 5 12 14 37 51 27
Lecce 31 6 8 17 22 50 26
--------------------------------
Empoli 31 4 12 15 24 47 24
Venezia 31 3 12 16 24 44 21
Monza 31 2 9 20 25 55 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
