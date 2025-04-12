Football: Italian Serie A table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 31 20 8 3 69 30 68

Napoli 31 19 8 4 48 25 65

Atalanta 31 17 7 7 63 30 58

Bologna 31 15 12 4 51 35 57

--------------------------------

Juventus 31 14 14 3 47 29 56

--------------------------------

Lazio 31 16 7 8 52 42 55

--------------------------------

Roma 31 15 8 8 46 31 53

Fiorentina 31 15 7 9 49 32 52

AC Milan 32 14 9 9 51 37 51

Torino 31 9 13 9 36 36 40

Udinese 32 11 7 14 36 46 40

Genoa 31 9 11 11 29 38 38

Como 31 8 9 14 39 48 33

Verona 31 9 4 18 30 59 31

Cagliari 31 7 9 15 31 44 30

Parma 31 5 12 14 37 51 27

Lecce 31 6 8 17 22 50 26

--------------------------------

Empoli 31 4 12 15 24 47 24

Venezia 31 3 12 16 24 44 21

Monza 31 2 9 20 25 55 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B