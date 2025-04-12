Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 11:20 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 31 20 8 3 69 30 68
Napoli 31 19 8 4 48 25 65
Atalanta 31 17 7 7 63 30 58
Bologna 31 15 12 4 51 35 57
--------------------------------
Juventus 31 14 14 3 47 29 56
--------------------------------
Lazio 31 16 7 8 52 42 55
--------------------------------
Roma 31 15 8 8 46 31 53
Fiorentina 31 15 7 9 49 32 52
AC Milan 32 14 9 9 51 37 51
Torino 31 9 13 9 36 36 40
Udinese 32 11 7 14 36 46 40
Genoa 31 9 11 11 29 38 38
Como 31 8 9 14 39 48 33
Verona 31 9 4 18 30 59 31
Cagliari 31 7 9 15 31 44 30
Parma 31 5 12 14 37 51 27
Lecce 31 6 8 17 22 50 26
--------------------------------
Empoli 31 4 12 15 24 47 24
Venezia 32 4 12 16 25 44 24
Monza 32 2 9 21 25 56 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
Recent Stories
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries
UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..
Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results4 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table4 minutes ago
-
De Bruyne targets Champions League place before Man City farewell4 minutes ago
-
Warnings issued, flights cancelled as strong winds whip north China13 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results13 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results14 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table14 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings14 minutes ago
-
Shipping countries reach historic deal to cut emissions, or pay fee2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results3 hours ago
-
Accord reached 'in principle' over tackling future pandemics: negotiating body5 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results5 hours ago