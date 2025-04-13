Football: Italian Serie A Table
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 32 21 8 3 72 31 71
Napoli 31 19 8 4 48 25 65
Juventus 32 15 14 3 49 30 59
Atalanta 31 17 7 7 63 30 58
--------------------------------
Bologna 31 15 12 4 51 35 57
--------------------------------
Lazio 31 16 7 8 52 42 55
--------------------------------
Roma 31 15 8 8 46 31 53
Fiorentina 31 15 7 9 49 32 52
AC Milan 32 14 9 9 51 37 51
Torino 31 9 13 9 36 36 40
Udinese 32 11 7 14 36 46 40
Genoa 31 9 11 11 29 38 38
Como 31 8 9 14 39 48 33
Verona 31 9 4 18 30 59 31
Cagliari 32 7 9 16 32 47 30
Parma 31 5 12 14 37 51 27
Lecce 32 6 8 18 24 52 26
--------------------------------
Empoli 31 4 12 15 24 47 24
Venezia 32 4 12 16 25 44 24
Monza 32 2 9 21 25 56 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
