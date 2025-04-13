Football: Italian Serie A Table
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 06:40 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 32 21 8 3 72 31 71
Napoli 31 19 8 4 48 25 65
Atalanta 32 18 7 7 65 30 61
Juventus 32 15 14 3 49 30 59
--------------------------------
Bologna 32 15 12 5 51 37 57
--------------------------------
Lazio 31 16 7 8 52 42 55
--------------------------------
Roma 31 15 8 8 46 31 53
Fiorentina 31 15 7 9 49 32 52
AC Milan 32 14 9 9 51 37 51
Torino 31 9 13 9 36 36 40
Udinese 32 11 7 14 36 46 40
Genoa 31 9 11 11 29 38 38
Como 31 8 9 14 39 48 33
Verona 31 9 4 18 30 59 31
Cagliari 32 7 9 16 32 47 30
Parma 31 5 12 14 37 51 27
Lecce 32 6 8 18 24 52 26
--------------------------------
Empoli 31 4 12 15 24 47 24
Venezia 32 4 12 16 25 44 24
Monza 32 2 9 21 25 56 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
Recent Stories
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..
Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show
Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..
Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..
First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah
UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..
Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated5 hours ago
-
Myanmar quake victims mark new year camped in ruins5 hours ago
-
'Many dead' after Russian strike on Ukrainian city: mayor5 hours ago
-
Ailing Bolsonaro says he will 'probably' need surgery5 hours ago
-
US in hurry for nuclear deal, Iran says after high-stakes talks6 hours ago
-
Ketchup to Moon rock: What's the point of a World Expo?6 hours ago
-
Magisterial McIlroy leads midway through Masters third round7 hours ago
-
Arnautovic pushes Inter six points clear ahead of Bayern showdown7 hours ago