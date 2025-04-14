Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 32 21 8 3 72 31 71

Napoli 31 19 8 4 48 25 65

Atalanta 32 18 7 7 65 30 61

Juventus 32 15 14 3 49 30 59

--------------------------------

Bologna 32 15 12 5 51 37 57

--------------------------------

Lazio 32 16 8 8 53 43 56

--------------------------------

Roma 32 15 9 8 47 32 54

Fiorentina 32 15 8 9 49 32 53

AC Milan 32 14 9 9 51 37 51

Torino 32 9 13 10 36 37 40

Udinese 32 11 7 14 36 46 40

Genoa 32 9 12 11 29 38 39

Como 32 9 9 14 40 48 36

Verona 32 9 5 18 30 59 32

Cagliari 32 7 9 16 32 47 30

Parma 32 5 13 14 37 51 28

Lecce 32 6 8 18 24 52 26

--------------------------------

Empoli 31 4 12 15 24 47 24

Venezia 32 4 12 16 25 44 24

Monza 32 2 9 21 25 56 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

