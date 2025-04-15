Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 32 21 8 3 72 31 71

Napoli 32 20 8 4 51 25 68

Atalanta 32 18 7 7 65 30 61

Juventus 32 15 14 3 49 30 59

--------------------------------

Bologna 32 15 12 5 51 37 57

--------------------------------

Lazio 32 16 8 8 53 43 56

--------------------------------

Roma 32 15 9 8 47 32 54

Fiorentina 32 15 8 9 49 32 53

AC Milan 32 14 9 9 51 37 51

Torino 32 9 13 10 36 37 40

Udinese 32 11 7 14 36 46 40

Genoa 32 9 12 11 29 38 39

Como 32 9 9 14 40 48 36

Verona 32 9 5 18 30 59 32

Cagliari 32 7 9 16 32 47 30

Parma 32 5 13 14 37 51 28

Lecce 32 6 8 18 24 52 26

--------------------------------

Venezia 32 4 12 16 25 44 24

Empoli 32 4 12 16 24 50 24

Monza 32 2 9 21 25 56 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

2 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

3 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

3 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

4 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

4 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

4 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

5 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

5 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World