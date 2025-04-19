Football: Italian Serie A Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 32 21 8 3 72 31 71
Napoli 32 20 8 4 51 25 68
Atalanta 32 18 7 7 65 30 61
Juventus 32 15 14 3 49 30 59
--------------------------------
Bologna 32 15 12 5 51 37 57
--------------------------------
Lazio 32 16 8 8 53 43 56
--------------------------------
Roma 32 15 9 8 47 32 54
Fiorentina 32 15 8 9 49 32 53
AC Milan 32 14 9 9 51 37 51
Torino 32 9 13 10 36 37 40
Udinese 32 11 7 14 36 46 40
Genoa 32 9 12 11 29 38 39
Como 33 10 9 14 43 48 39
Verona 32 9 5 18 30 59 32
Cagliari 32 7 9 16 32 47 30
Parma 32 5 13 14 37 51 28
Lecce 33 6 8 19 23 55 26
--------------------------------
Venezia 32 4 12 16 25 44 24
Empoli 32 4 12 16 24 50 24
Monza 32 2 9 21 25 56 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
afp
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB
