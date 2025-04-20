Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 33 21 8 4 72 32 71

Napoli 33 21 8 4 52 25 71

Atalanta 32 18 7 7 65 30 61

Bologna 33 16 13 5 52 37 60

--------------------------------

Juventus 32 15 14 3 49 30 59

--------------------------------

Roma 33 16 9 8 48 32 57

--------------------------------

Lazio 32 16 8 8 53 43 56

Fiorentina 32 15 8 9 49 32 53

AC Milan 32 14 9 9 51 37 51

Torino 32 9 13 10 36 37 40

Udinese 32 11 7 14 36 46 40

Genoa 32 9 12 11 29 38 39

Como 33 10 9 14 43 48 39

Verona 33 9 5 19 30 60 32

Cagliari 32 7 9 16 32 47 30

Parma 32 5 13 14 37 51 28

Lecce 33 6 8 19 23 55 26

--------------------------------

Venezia 33 4 13 16 27 46 25

Empoli 33 4 13 16 26 52 25

Monza 33 2 9 22 25 57 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

