Football: Italian Serie A Table
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 33 21 8 4 72 32 71
Napoli 33 21 8 4 52 25 71
Atalanta 33 19 7 7 66 30 64
Bologna 33 16 13 5 52 37 60
--------------------------------
Juventus 32 15 14 3 49 30 59
--------------------------------
Roma 33 16 9 8 48 32 57
--------------------------------
Lazio 32 16 8 8 53 43 56
Fiorentina 32 15 8 9 49 32 53
AC Milan 33 14 9 10 51 38 51
Torino 32 9 13 10 36 37 40
Udinese 32 11 7 14 36 46 40
Genoa 32 9 12 11 29 38 39
Como 33 10 9 14 43 48 39
Verona 33 9 5 19 30 60 32
Cagliari 32 7 9 16 32 47 30
Parma 32 5 13 14 37 51 28
Lecce 33 6 8 19 23 55 26
--------------------------------
Venezia 33 4 13 16 27 46 25
Empoli 33 4 13 16 26 52 25
Monza 33 2 9 22 25 57 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
