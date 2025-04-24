Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 33 21 8 4 72 32 71

Napoli 33 21 8 4 52 25 71

Atalanta 33 19 7 7 66 30 64

Bologna 33 16 13 5 52 37 60

--------------------------------

Juventus 33 15 14 4 49 31 59

--------------------------------

Lazio 33 17 8 8 55 43 59

--------------------------------

Roma 33 16 9 8 48 32 57

Fiorentina 33 16 8 9 51 33 56

AC Milan 33 14 9 10 51 38 51

Torino 33 10 13 10 38 37 43

Udinese 33 11 7 15 36 48 40

Genoa 33 9 12 12 29 40 39

Como 33 10 9 14 43 48 39

Verona 33 9 5 19 30 60 32

Parma 33 6 13 14 38 51 31

Cagliari 33 7 9 17 33 49 30

Lecce 33 6 8 19 23 55 26

--------------------------------

Venezia 33 4 13 16 27 46 25

Empoli 33 4 13 16 26 52 25

Monza 33 2 9 22 25 57 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B