Football: Italian Serie A Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Monday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 34 22 8 4 54 25 74
Inter Milan 34 21 8 5 72 33 71
Atalanta 34 19 8 7 67 31 65
Juventus 34 16 14 4 51 31 62
--------------------------------
Bologna 34 16 13 5 52 37 61
--------------------------------
Roma 34 17 9 8 49 32 60
--------------------------------
Lazio 34 17 9 8 57 45 60
Fiorentina 34 17 8 9 53 34 59
AC Milan 34 15 9 10 53 38 54
Torino 34 10 13 11 38 39 43
Como 34 11 9 14 44 48 42
Udinese 34 11 8 15 36 48 41
Genoa 34 9 12 13 29 41 39
Cagliari 34 8 9 17 35 49 33
Verona 34 9 5 20 30 62 32
Parma 34 6 14 14 40 53 32
Lecce 34 6 9 19 24 56 27
--------------------------------
Venezia 34 4 13 17 27 48 25
Empoli 34 4 13 17 27 54 25
Monza 34 2 9 23 25 59 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B
