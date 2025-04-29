Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A table after Monday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 34 22 8 4 54 25 74

Inter Milan 34 21 8 5 72 33 71

Atalanta 34 19 8 7 67 31 65

Juventus 34 16 14 4 51 31 62

--------------------------------

Bologna 34 16 13 5 52 37 61

--------------------------------

Roma 34 17 9 8 49 32 60

--------------------------------

Lazio 34 17 9 8 57 45 60

Fiorentina 34 17 8 9 53 34 59

AC Milan 34 15 9 10 53 38 54

Torino 34 10 13 11 38 39 43

Como 34 11 9 14 44 48 42

Udinese 34 11 8 15 36 48 41

Genoa 34 9 12 13 29 41 39

Cagliari 34 8 9 17 35 49 33

Verona 34 9 5 20 30 62 32

Parma 34 6 14 14 40 53 32

Lecce 34 6 9 19 24 56 27

--------------------------------

Venezia 34 4 13 17 27 48 25

Empoli 34 4 13 17 27 54 25

Monza 34 2 9 23 25 59 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Conference League; bottom three relegated to Serie B

