Open Menu

Football: Italian Super Cup Result

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Football: Italian Super Cup result

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Italian Super Cup result on Friday:

Semi-finals

Inter Milan 3 (Thuram 17, Calhanoglu 50-pen, Frattesi 87) Lazio 0

Played Thursday

Napoli 3 (Simeone 22, Zerbin 84, 86) Fiorentina 0

Final to be played on Monday at 1900 GMT

Related Topics

Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

7 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

8 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

8 hours ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

9 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

10 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

10 hours ago
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

10 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

11 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

11 hours ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

11 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

11 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

13 hours ago

More Stories From World