Football: Italian Super Cup Result
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Italian Super Cup result on Friday:
Semi-finals
Inter Milan 3 (Thuram 17, Calhanoglu 50-pen, Frattesi 87) Lazio 0
Played Thursday
Napoli 3 (Simeone 22, Zerbin 84, 86) Fiorentina 0
Final to be played on Monday at 1900 GMT
