Football: Italian Super Cup Result

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Italian Super Cup result played in Riyadh on Friday:

Semi-finals

Juventus 1 (Yildiz 21) AC Milan 2 (Pulisic 71-pen, Gatti 75-og)

Played Thursday

Inter Milan 2 (Dumfries 49, 61) Atalanta 0

Final - Monday in Riyadh

AC Milan v Inter Milan

